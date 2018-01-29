Light snow could lead to slick morning commute

We’ve had a break from the wintry weather, but it’s making a comeback this week and could make things slick Tuesday morning.

A storm that has been tracking about 200 miles off the coast of southern New England will bring some light snow to the state overnight.

The storm is too far offshore to bring any heavy precipitation, but Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said it is possible some areas could see between a coating and 2 inches of snow by Tuesday morning.

"Patchy light snow and snow showers are expected to develop tonight as the evening wears on," DePrest said.

Some will wake up Tuesday to a coating to 2 inches, while others will see no accumulation.

Temperatures drop back through the 30s tonight, and into the 20s overnight.

The storm moves out, taking snow and snow showers with it.

The day will turn partly to mostly cloudy, and an afternoon snow shower or flurry can't be ruled out.

Temperatures will be in the 30s, but wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day.

Overnight will be cold, but Wednesday will be a quiet day with highs in the 30s.

As a cold front approaches for Thursday, there could be a snow shower or even some rain that comes with it.

"Rain and snow showers will change to all snow Thursday night after the front moves through and the atmosphere turns colder," DePrest said.

We could wake up Friday morning to a fresh accumulation of snow, DePrest said.

The snow ends by Friday morning, and then it turns partly sunny.

