Snow causes delays and closings, creates slippery road conditions

A plow truck headed down Middletown Avenue in Old Saybrook, were as much as 6 inches of snow may fall from Tuesday's storm. (WFSB)

As much as 7 inches of snow was reported in parts of the state following a storm system the hit on Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for parts of the state for most of the morning but has since expired.

"[The] winter weather advisory ends at 10 a.m. as any lingering snow ends," Dixon said. "[Tuesday] afternoon, there could be partial clearing and just a slight chance for an isolated snow shower or some flurries."

Dixon and meteorologist Scot Haney said southeastern Connecticut boasted the highest snow totals.

Haney said the system decided to jog a little further west overnight, which was why snow totals suddenly rose by the time people woke up.

Temperatures began in the 20s on Tuesday morning. They are expected to hit the 30s during the day with a windchill that may make it feel like the 20s.

"Any precipitation will end in the morning, then we can expect a partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day," Haney said.

The last remnants of the storm were in the process of leaving the Norwich and New London areas around 10 a.m.

"The combination of clearing skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens," Haney said.

Wednesday will be a quiet day with highs in the 30s and the wind should be light. The skies should feature sun and clouds.

As a cold front approaches for Thursday, there could be a snow shower or even some rain that comes with it.

"We’re still monitoring the chance for a rain/mix over to snow late Thursday into early Friday," Dixon said.

Any snow ends by Friday morning, and then it turns partly sunny.

"A strong northwesterly wind will develop and gusts to over 30 mph are likely," Haney said. "The northwesterly flow will usher in much colder air."

Saturday appears uneventful as of Tuesday's forecast. However, they may be something on the horizon for Sunday.

"Snow showers will be possible Sunday, then there may be a coastal storm that comes close to Connecticut Monday," Dixon said. "It’s an active pattern with lots of moving parts. Changes likely to [the] timing and impact [may happen] over the coming days."

