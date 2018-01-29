Snowy weather making for a messy Tuesday morning

A winter weather advisory has been posted for the shoreline regions of Connecticut and include southern New Haven, Middlesex and New London Counties.

A storm that has been tracking about 200 miles off the coast of southern New England will bring snow to the state overnight and into the morning Tuesday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm has moved further to the west than expected and as a result, some parts of eastern Connecticut could see 2 to 3 inches of snow.

Temperatures drop back through the 30s tonight, and into the 20s overnight.

The storm moves out, taking snow and snow showers with it. Overnight will be cold, but Wednesday will be a quiet day with highs in the 30s.

As a cold front approaches for Thursday, there could be a snow shower or even some rain that comes with it.

The snow ends by Friday morning, and then it turns partly sunny.

