New Britain's mayor officially announces run for governor

The mayor of New Britain announced on Monday that she is officially running for governor.

Republican Erin Stewart made the announcement at noon from Central Connecticut State University.

"We need someone to bring common sense back to Connecticut," Stewart said.

The decision comes a month and a half after she formed an exploratory committee.

“Connecticut is in crisis mode and we need leaders who understand that we must change the way we do business,” Stewart said back in January. “We need leaders who are able to bring together diverse perspectives and backgrounds to make difficult choices in order to get our state moving forward once again. We’ve become too fixated on the negatives.”

Stewart's name had been linked to a potential gubernatorial run beforehand.

In early January, Channel 3 reported that Stewart was set to decide by the end of that month whether or not she planned to run for state office.

Her office said the run would either be for governor or lieutenant governor.

Stewart for first elected in New Britain back in 2013.

She won re-election as mayor of New Britain back in November.

During the campaign, her opponent, Democrat Merrill Gay, slammed Stewart for her commitment to the office as speculation surrounding a potential run for governor grew.

“Connecticut is in desperate need of a leader who can help restore pride in our state, turn the page, and create a new era of competitiveness, stability, and innovation,” Stewart said. “We cannot afford to waste yet another opportunity to take back our state and set it on a new and better course. Let’s do this.”

Her campaign website is ErinForCT.com.

