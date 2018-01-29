New Britain's mayor to make 'major announcement' this morning

The mayor of New Britain will make what she called a "major announcement" on Monday.

Republican Erin Stewart will be making the announcement at 11 a.m. over her Facebook account.

Stream it live here.

Stewart's name has been linked to a potential gubernatorial run.

Last week, Channel 3 reported that Stewart was set to decide this week whether or not she plans to run for state office.

Her office said it would either be for governor or lieutenant governor.

Stewart won re-election as mayor of New Britain back in November.

During the campaign, her opponent, Democrat Merrill Gay, slammed Stewart for her commitment to the office as speculation surrounding a potential run for governor grew.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.