Hartford school dismisses early due to fuel spill

A magnet school in Hartford dismissed early on Monday because of a fuel spill.

Firefighters said the Noah Webster Micro Society School on Cone Street had to have students leave because diesel spilled in the basement.

A line of some kind gave way and spilled about 10 gallons of the fuel.

The school is being ventilated, but a pervasive odor remains.

No injuries were reported.

There's also no word on what caused the spill.

The fire marshal is investigating.

