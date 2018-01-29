CT tolls to be the subject of a transportation news conference this morning

State transportation officials are expected to address the idea of re-adding toll booths to Connecticut highways.

Rep. Tony Guerrera, House of Representatives chair of the Transportation Committee, and Chief Transportation Financial Officer for the House Democrats, Rep. Chris Peron, have scheduled a news conference for Monday morning.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

The topic will be electronic tolling in the state.

Members a new state business commission were told that 19 cities and towns support tolls as of earlier this month.

A majority of states actually have tolls. The number stands at 35.

State lawmakers remain divided on the prospect because many see it as another tax. Supporters, however, see it as a necessity, especially after Gov. Dannel Malloy announced that the state's transportation fund is dangerously close to running out of money.

A poll by AAA showed less than have of people support tolls.

However, they are a more popular option than increasing the gas tax or a mileage fee.

Tolls were abolished in 1983 after a crash in Stratford killed seven people.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.