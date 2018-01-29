Woman found dead outside of New Haven apartment building

A woman was found dead outside of an apartment complex in New Haven over the weekend and police are investigating it as a homicide.

Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Ines Carmen Perez of New Haven.

They said they were sent to 285 Quinnipiac Ave. around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday to meet emergency medical personnel. EMS crews said they responded to a call about an unresponsive person.

Police said Perez was found outside of her own apartment with evident signs of trauma.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6296 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

