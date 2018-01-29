Home remodeling star charged with sexual assault in Old Lyme

A man known for remodeling homes on television was arrested in New London on a sexual assault charge.

According to state police, Christopher Dionne, 36, of Old Lyme, was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Dionne is known for appearing on HGTV's Family Flip and the yet-to-be-aired show House Rescue, according to his social media accounts.

He turned himself in on Monday based on an active arrest warrant.

Troopers they were called by the victim's mother on Nov. 27, 2017, who reported a possible sexual assault of her 10-year-old daughter that happened the day before.

The mother reported that her daughter was sleeping over her best friend's house as part of a birthday party.

According to the warrant, Dionne touched the girl's chest while she slept and took pictures while holding her shirt up.

It happened for hours, according to the warrant.

Dionne's 10-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son were in the room sleeping while it happened.

He also told the victim not to tell anyone, the documents stated.

The warrant said Dionne asked the victim if she wanted to see his penis. She replied "no."

It also stated Dionne said "When you have sex for the first time, can you tell me."

Dionne, however, told investigators that the victim put her hand on his stomach and began rubbing. He said he told her it was inappropriate.

Dionne left the day afterward to go shoot House Rescue in California.

He was informed while out west that there was probable cause and an arrest warrant was issued.

