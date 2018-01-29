911 calls released following Meriden plane crash

A plane with two people on board crashed near Hanover Road in Meriden on Saturday. (WFSB)

The emergency 911 calls for a plane crash that happened in Meriden over the weekend were released by police on Monday.

The Piper PA-28 went down on Saturday afternoon next to a playground.

The occupants were identified as Philip F. Cianciolo and Beverly Weinraub.

"American Legion 835 Hanover Road," the caller stated. "Plane crash in the back."

"Do you see any injuries?" the dispatcher asked.

"I see one person walking out right now," the caller replied.

Two people on board the plane survived and are expected to be ok.

It's still unclear what caused the plane crash.

Watch Channel 3 starting at 5 p.m. for more.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.