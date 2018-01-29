Police look to identify suspect in attempted car break-in

Police are looking to identify a suspect in an attempted car break-in in Tolland (CT State police)

Connecticut State Police are looking to identify a person wanted in an attempted car break-in.

It happened in Tolland on Fox Ridge Lane, between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said criminals are looking for unlocked cars that are easy to access.

Officers are using this as a reminder for residents to be sure to lock their cars.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-875-8911.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.