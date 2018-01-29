1.29.18 Buffalo Chicken with Carrots Celery and Quinoa - WFSB 3 Connecticut

1.29.18 Buffalo Chicken with Carrots Celery and Quinoa

From Stephanie Tornatore and Adam Bannon, the Fit Couple Cooks

Ingredients:

1 ¼ skinless, boneless chicken breast cubed

½ cup arrowroot flour

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup Buffalo hot sauce

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 tbsp crumbled blue cheese

2 large carrots, cut into sticks

3 stalks celery, cut into sticks

Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl, toss together cubed chicken and arrowroot flour until chicken pieces are evenly coated.
  2. In wok or non-stick sauté pan, heat olive oil over high heat until shimmering.  Add half of the cubed chicken and sauté for 2 minutes on one side, until golden brown.  With a spatula, flip the chicken and sauté for another 2 minutes, until cooked through.  Transfer the cooked chicken to a bowl.  Repeat to cook the second batch of chicken.
  3. Pour the hot sauce over the cooked chicken and toss until the chicken is evenly coated.
  4. To assemble the meals, add ½ cup cooked quinoa to each of the 4 containers and sprinkle with crumbled blue cheese.  To each container, add an equal amount of chicken, along with carrot and celery sticks.