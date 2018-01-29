1.29.18 Buffalo Chicken with Carrots Celery and Quinoa

Better Recipes

Buffalo Chicken with Carrots Celery and Quinoa

From Stephanie Tornatore and Adam Bannon, the Fit Couple Cooks

Ingredients:

1 ¼ skinless, boneless chicken breast cubed

½ cup arrowroot flour

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup Buffalo hot sauce

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 tbsp crumbled blue cheese

2 large carrots, cut into sticks

3 stalks celery, cut into sticks

Directions: