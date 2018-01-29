1.29.18 Buffalo Chicken with Carrots Celery and Quinoa

Buffalo Chicken with Carrots Celery and Quinoa
From Stephanie Tornatore and Adam Bannon, the Fit Couple Cooks
Ingredients:
1 ¼ skinless, boneless chicken breast cubed
½ cup arrowroot flour
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup Buffalo hot sauce
2 cups cooked quinoa
1 tbsp crumbled blue cheese
2 large carrots, cut into sticks
3 stalks celery, cut into sticks
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, toss together cubed chicken and arrowroot flour until chicken pieces are evenly coated.
- In wok or non-stick sauté pan, heat olive oil over high heat until shimmering. Add half of the cubed chicken and sauté for 2 minutes on one side, until golden brown. With a spatula, flip the chicken and sauté for another 2 minutes, until cooked through. Transfer the cooked chicken to a bowl. Repeat to cook the second batch of chicken.
- Pour the hot sauce over the cooked chicken and toss until the chicken is evenly coated.
- To assemble the meals, add ½ cup cooked quinoa to each of the 4 containers and sprinkle with crumbled blue cheese. To each container, add an equal amount of chicken, along with carrot and celery sticks.