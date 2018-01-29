Construction to close part of I-84 west this week

Some nighttime construction could impact travel on I-84 in Waterbury.

Transportation officials said there will be a closure on I-84 west for three nights this week, at the exit 23 off-ramp.

This closure is so that crews can install structural steel on the Hamilton Avenue Bridge.

The closure will be happening Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, Jan. 30 through Feb. 1, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

An alternate route is to exit I-84 west via Exit 23. Then, take a right at the end of the ramp onto Hamilton Avenue; stay straight onto Union Street (Hamilton Avenue becomes Union Street). Stay in left lanes on Union Street for the ramp to re-enter I-84 west.

Officials said in addition, there will be lane closures on I-84 west on these days from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

If there is inclement weather, work will be done the following night.

