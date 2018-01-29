New London police officer facing assault charge

A New London police officer was arrested after allegedly hitting a man in the face while he was handcuffed in the back of a cruiser.

Deana Nott, 50 of Waterford, was arrested by inspectors from the Statewide Prosecution Bureau in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, on a warrant charging her with third-degree assault.

Officials said Nott was on duty when “she struck a prisoner in the face with her closed fist as he sat handcuffed in the back seat of a police cruiser on June 22, 2016.”

The man had been arrested after a domestic disturbance. He suffered a minor injury to his lower lip but declined medical treatment. He also did not file a complaint with the police department, the arrest warrant said.

Nott is expected to appear in court on Feb. 1.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.