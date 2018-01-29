Delaney's could be coming back to New Haven

A popular New Haven restaurant and pub that burned down nearly three and a half years ago could be erected once again.

The city has been working with the owner of the land and developer for the last 18 months and it's a high priority for the mayor, who lives in Westville where business builds the fabric of the community.

The lot on Whalley Avenue used to house Delaney’s Restaurant & Tap Room. Then it caught fire on Aug. 25, 2014, and burned down.

Last year, the lot was purchased by a new owner for $400,000 and a zoning application was recently submitted to the city with these renderings.

"They were nice people, they were a great people. We're glad to have an old business back. So yeah, glad to have them,” said Yusef Alshloul, of Westville Pizza.

In the proposed plans, it notes that "Delaney’s Restaurant & Tap Room will be moving into the tenant space on the first floor..." with a similar amount of space, same operations and staff, but it would add two-stories of apartments above.

The plan falls short on parking requirements by the city, but the developer is asking for an exception due to the proximity to public parking on the street and transportation.

The community will meet about the plans next week, and the plans will go before the zoning appeals board in the middle of February.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.