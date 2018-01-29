Many feel the effects of Eversource rate hikes

A local pastor is upset with his recent bill from Eversource (WFSB)

A local church has to pay a $1,500 Eversource bill for just this month, but they aren’t alone.

People across the state are facing higher gas and electric bills, and they want to know why.

“I opened up this last one and I got really frustrated,” said First Bible Baptist Church Pastor Brad Brandon. “We can't continue to keep paying $2,000 to $2,500 each month.”

The Plainville church is expected to pay a more than $3,000 bill.

There’s an outstanding balance of almost $1,600 from last month, but they’re paying two-and-a-half times more for deliver charges.

“When I noticed on our bill that we were paying $437 for actual electricity and Eversource was charging us over $1,000 just to deliver to our location, something is wrong with this,” Brandon said.

Eversource admits delivery charges are higher than supply.

“The way the bill is laid out, is it delivery heavy so to speak,” said Eversource Spokesman Mitch Gross.

Supply charges are how much you use. You'll usually pay more in the winter because you’re heating your home.

Delivery charges cover what it costs Eversource to deliver the electricity. These charges cover maintaining and upgrading systems, to metering, billing, account maintenance, along with others.

“The combined public benefits charge, there's money in there to run the state's energy efficiency programs. You have a transmission charge, money used to maintain the regional transmission system,” Gross said.

Prices were increased a penny per kilowatt hour on New Year's Day. The average customer is paying about $7 more. In July, that price will go down.

There's a proposal for yet another increase on delivery over a three-year period. It would need to be approved by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, but there's also a proposal to lower another charge on your bill.

“There is also the distribution customer service charge. We've proposed to lower that from $19.25 a month to $11.88,” Gross said.

Brandon started a Facebook page where Eversource customers have sounded off about their gas and electric bills.

He says he hopes Eversource doesn't raise rates any higher than they already are.

“It hurts us because it hinders our ability to do what we are supposed to be doing and that's helping people in the community. How can we help people when we are getting tacked with these huge bills,” he said.

There are programs out there to help you save money on your bill. For more information, click here.

PURA also announced that public hearings on this matter will be held on the following dates at its offices, Ten Franklin Square, New Britain, CT.

The Authority may continue the hearings on additional dates, as deemed necessary.

Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, February 2, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

Monday, February 5, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, February 7, 2018, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 8, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, February 9, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

In addition, the Authority said public comment hearings on this matter will be held on the following dates at the locations indicated:

Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, 10 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT

Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., Stamford Government Center, Lobby, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford, CT

Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., Branford Fire Department, Training Room, 45 North Main Street, Branford, CT

Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., New London City Hall, Council Chambers, City of New London, 181 State Street, New London, CT

