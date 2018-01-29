Lynyrd Skynyrd to bring farewell tour to CT this summer

Lynyrd Skynyrd fans, listen up. The farewell tour will be kicking off this spring and is expected to make a stop in Connecticut.

The "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” kicks off on Friday, May 4 in West Palm Beach, Fl., and stops in Hartford at the Xfinity Theatre on Saturday, July 14.

“In addition to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, they will be joined on stage by numerous friends throughout the tour, including but not limited to: Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot,” officials from Live Nation said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.