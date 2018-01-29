From flurries to more chances for wintry precip...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Snow totals from this morning's storm ranged from a coating to an inch in the Litchfield Hills, to around 2 inches throughout the Hartford Metro area, to over half a foot in Southeastern CT - specifically in New London County! Some of the higher totals include 8" from Salem and Oakdale to over 7" from Stonington and Gales Ferry.

The steady, accumulating snow has ended. This afternoon, there could be partial clearing... at the same time, as a weakening disturbance aloft passes through the region, some flurries will be possible. Temperatures reach the mid-30s.

High pressure builds into the region tonight, helping to erode the cloud cover. Tomorrow will be a quiet day, dry with increasing cloudiness late in the day.

We’re still monitoring the chance for a rain/mix over to snow late Thursday into early Friday. After an uneventful but cold Saturday, snow showers will be possible Sunday; then, there may be a coastal storm that comes close to CT Monday.

It’s an active pattern with lots of moving parts, changes are likely to timing and impact over the coming days, so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

THIS MORNING…

It's snowing out there this morning and the roads aren't great folks. Please take it nice and easy. A storm system that's been just off shore, decided to jog a little further to the west overnight bringing with it snow for CT. Parts of the state are waking up to a coating to an inch or two of snow, and it's expected to snow for at least another 3 to 4 hours. By the time the storm wraps up, there could be as much as 3” of snow in parts of CT. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s this morning, cold enough to support snow across the state.

TODAY…

The storm will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes today and it will take the snow with it. Any precipitation will end in the morning then we can expect a partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. A flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but that is about it. Highs will be in the 30s, but a northerly breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s most of the day.

High pressure will move into New England from the west tonight. The combination of clearing skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens.

THE LAST DAY OF JANUARY…

Overall, Wednesday will be a very quiet day! The air will be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s, but the wind will be light since high pressure will crest over Southern New England. Sunshine will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST…

A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. The sky will be mostly cloudy and there is good chance we’ll see snow showers and perhaps even some showers of rain or mixed precipitation. A southwesterly breeze in advance of the front will send temperatures rising to 40 degrees, perhaps even higher.

Rain and snow showers will change to all snow Thursday night after the front moves through and the atmosphere turns colder. One complicating factor could be a wave of low pressure forming on the front. If everything comes together in just the right way, we could wake up to a fresh accumulation of snow Friday morning.

GROUNDHOG DAY…

Snow will end Friday morning then the sky will become partly sunny. A strong northwesterly wind will develop and gusts to over 30 mph are likely. The northwesterly flow will usher in much colder air. We are forecasting highs 30-35, but temperatures will tend to fall throughout the afternoon.

Friday night will likely be the coldest night of the week with lows in the single digits and teens. It’ll take a while for the wind to diminish, but the wind should be light by dawn Saturday.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…

Saturday will be dry and cold. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s. Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. The wind will be very light in the morning, then a southerly breeze will develop during the afternoon as high pressure shifts to the east of New England.

By Sunday, a storm will race by to the north of New England, very close to the border with Canada. The trailing cold front will sweep through Connecticut Sunday afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy and snow showers are likely. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 30s before the cold front moves.

Cold, arctic air will overspread New England from north to south Sunday night as temperatures drop to 5-15 by morning.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be a cold day with high pressure to our north. Highs will only range from 25-30. A strong storm will move off the Southeast Coast of the United States and it will pass out to sea to the south of New England. At this point, it looks like snow will also stay to our south, but it could be a close call. We will keep you updated over the coming days!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

