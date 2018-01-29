Snow for parts of the state tonight and tomorrow morning!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A storm will track about 200 miles off the coast of Southern New England tonight. Meanwhile, a deepening trough of low pressure aloft will approach the region from the west. The storm will be too far offshore to bring any heavy precipitation to the state. However, patchy light snow and snow showers are expected to develop tonight as the evening wears on. It is possible parts of the state will wake up to a coating to perhaps 2” of snow. It is also possible some locations will see little or no snow accumulation. Temperatures will drop back through the 30s this evening under a cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY…

The storm will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes tomorrow and it will take the snow or snow showers with it. Any precipitation will end in the morning then we can expect a partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. A flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but that is about it. Highs will be in the 30s, but a northerly breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s most of the day.

High pressure will move into New England from the west tomorrow night. The combination of clearing skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens.

THE LAST DAY OF JANUARY…

Overall, Wednesday will be a very quiet day! The air will be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s, but the wind will be light since high pressure will crest over Southern New England. Sunshine will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST…

A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. The sky will be mostly cloudy and there is good chance we’ll see snow showers and perhaps even some showers of rain or mixed precipitation. A southwesterly breeze in advance of the front will send temperatures rising to 40 degrees, perhaps even higher.

Rain and snow showers will change to all snow Thursday night after the front moves through and the atmosphere turns colder. One complicating factor could be a wave of low pressure forming on the front. If everything comes together in just the right way, we could wake up to a fresh accumulation of snow Friday morning.

GROUNDHOG DAY…

Snow will end Friday morning then the sky will become partly sunny. A strong northwesterly wind will develop and gusts to over 30 mph are likely. The northwesterly flow will usher in much colder air. We are forecasting highs 30-35, but temperatures will tend to fall throughout the afternoon.

Friday night will likely be the coldest night of the week with lows in the single digits and teens. It’ll take a while for the wind to diminish, but the wind should be light by dawn Saturday.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…

Saturday will be dry and cold. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s. Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. The wind will be very light in the morning, then a southerly breeze will develop during the afternoon as high pressure shifts to the east of New England.

By Sunday, a storm will race by to the north of New England, very close to the border with Canada. The trailing cold front will sweep through Connecticut Sunday afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy and snow showers are likely. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 30s before the cold front moves.

Cold, arctic air will overspread New England from north to south Sunday night and temperatures will drop to 5-15 by morning.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be a cold day with high pressure to our north. Highs will only range from 25-30. A strong storm will move off the Southeast Coast of the United States and it will pass out to sea to the south of New England. At this point, it looks like snow will also stay to our south, but it could be a close call. We will keep you updated over the coming days!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

