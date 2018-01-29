Westport library employee facing child porn charges

A library employee is under arrest, accused of sharing child pornography online.

Police charged 43-year-old Robert Kelly with child porn and promoting obscene performance after investigators reportedly found at least 45 images of child pornography on his devices.

Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer issued a statement saying “We are shocked and saddened by this news. The safety of the Library patrons, staff and the community is a priority for us. The moment we were made aware of this investigation, we immediately restricted Mr. Kelly’s access to the Library and its property, and instructed him not to perform his duties. This is now a police matter being handled by the Westport Police Department. As soon as we have an opportunity as an employer to move forward, we will do so.”

