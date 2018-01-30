Highway reopened following jackknifed tractor trailer

Interstate 95 in Groton has reopened following an early morning tractor trailer accident.

A jack-knifed tractor trailer closed interstate 95 in Groton in the area of exits 89 and 90 on the northbound section.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Police said the highway was reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

