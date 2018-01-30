Shoreline expected to bear the brunt of storm

Middletown Avenue in Old Saybrook had a layer of snow on it Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

The snow began on the shoreline overnight and isn't expected to wrap up until mid-morning on Tuesday.

When Channel 3 arrived in Old Saybrook around 5 a.m., the crew spotted plows treating the roads.

Schools closed for the day.

Drivers noticed a difference between main and side roads. Snow has accumulated on both, but more so on the secondary roads.

“The town only has so many trucks," said Kathleen Campanaro of Old Saybrook. "Take it easy, go slow. If you’re lucky, get to a main road and follow the plow!”

Meteorologist Scot Haney said as much as 6 to 7 inches of snow may be expected in the area.

No crashes have been reported in town as of 6:30 a.m., according to Old Saybrook's police chief.

However, he told drivers to stay home if they didn't have to go out.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the storm.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.