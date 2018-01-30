Crash closes Spruce street in Milford; 85 homes without power

Milford police are on scene of a one-car crash on Spruce Street.

According to police, a vehicle struck a utility pole in and has knocked power out to several homes in the area.

Officials said 85 homes are without power following the crash.

Crews from United Illuminating are on scene making repairs.

Police advise motorists to seek an alternate route.

