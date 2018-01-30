Slick roads hamper morning commute

The Early Warning Weather Tracker reported slick conditions in Westbrook on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Route 153 in Westbrook was completely snow-covered on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

School districts posted delays and cancellations around the state because the road conditions rapidly deteriorated on Tuesday morning.

As much as 7 inches of snow may accumulate in parts of the state like Westbrook.

The snow started falling there overnight.

Route 153 became particularly slick.

The Early Warning Weather tracker headed down Interstates 395 and 95 on Tuesday morning and the situation was similar. There was a good coating of snow on the highways.

Drivers were urged to take it slow and plan ahead.

