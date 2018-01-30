Slick roads hamper morning commute - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Slick roads hamper morning commute

Route 153 in Westbrook was completely snow-covered on Tuesday morning. (WFSB) Route 153 in Westbrook was completely snow-covered on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) -

School districts posted delays and cancellations around the state because the road conditions rapidly deteriorated on Tuesday morning.

As much as 7 inches of snow may accumulate in parts of the state like Westbrook.

The snow started falling there overnight.

Route 153 became particularly slick.

Check road conditions with the Channel 3 traffic map here.

The Early Warning Weather tracker headed down Interstates 395 and 95 on Tuesday morning and the situation was similar. There was a good coating of snow on the highways.

Drivers were urged to take it slow and plan ahead.

