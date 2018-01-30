Slick roads hamper morning commute

A man known for remodeling homes on television was arrested in New London on a sexual assault charge.More >
A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the state as a coastal storm bears down during the Tuesday morning commute.More >
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >
A New London police officer was arrested after allegedly hitting a man in the face while he was handcuffed in the back of a cruiser.More >
We've got snow out there for you this morning, so please be careful!More >
A local church has to pay a $1,500 Eversource bill for just this month, but they aren’t alone.More >
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
Smoke continued to linger across Willimantic on Monday, as fire crews remained at the scene of a waste facility fire that started Sunday morning.More >
