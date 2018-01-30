Firefighters extinguish bus fire in Hamden

A Yale shuttle bus caught fire in Hamden on Tuesday morning. (Hamden Fire Dept.)

Firefighters made quick work of a bus fire in Hamden on Tuesday morning.

The fire department reported that the Yale shuttle bus caught fire on a lot located at 1351 Dixwell Ave.

It was called just after 6:20 a.m.

The was quickly put out.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.