I-395 south closed in Norwich

Interstate-395 southbound is closed in Norwich because of a tractor trailer crash.
The Department of Transportation reported the crash just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
The highway is closed between exits 21B and 18.
The tractor trailer jackknifed, according to the DOT.
There's no word on injuries.
