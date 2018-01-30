I-395 south closed in Norwich

Interstate-395 southbound is closed in Norwich because of a tractor trailer crash.

The Department of Transportation reported the crash just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The highway is closed between exits 21B and 18.

The tractor trailer jackknifed, according to the DOT.

There's no word on injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.