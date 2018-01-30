Double murder suspect from South Carolina arrested in Willimantic

Jeremie Tobey was arrested in Connecticut for a double murder in South Carolina. (State police)

A man wanted for a double homicide in South Carolina was arrested as he was about to be discharged from Windham Hospital.

According to state police, Jeremie Tobey, 20, was at the hospital in Willimantic on Monday.

State police in Montville said they received information on Saturday from investigators at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina for help locating Tobey.

Tobey was a fugitive for the double murder in Aiken, SC.

Monday, troopers received more information that the suspect was at the hospital.

There's no word on why he was there in the first place.

They arrived there and took Tobey into custody without incident. He was held as a fugitive from justice.

South Carolina investigators were alerted.

A stolen vehicle used in the trip to Connecticut was recovered and seized in Willimantic.

Tobey was held on a $1 million bond and scheduled to face a judge in Danielson on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.