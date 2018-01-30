Truck ends up in stream in Montville

A pickup truck ended up in a stream near Pink Row in Montville. (Montville police)

Police in Montville said a pickup truck ended up in a stream during Tuesday morning's snow storm.

It happened near Pink Row.

No one was hurt.

Police posted a photo of the incident to their Facebook page and advised drivers to be careful on the roads.

"Stay home if you are able to," they wrote. "The roads are not fantastic."

