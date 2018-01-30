Car ends up in West Haven canal

A car went into a canal on Spring Street in West Haven on Tuesday morning. (West Haven police)

Emergency personnel in West Haven were called to the scene of a car into a canal.

Police reported that the crash happened on Spring Street.

Only one vehicle was involved.

The driver was able to escape, police said.

Minor injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police across the state have been responding to similar crashes in the wake of a snow storm on Tuesday.

Montville police responded to a pickup truck into a stream.

