Snow accumulated quickly in Old Saybrook on Tuesday morning

Snow fell quickly in shoreline towns like Old Saybrook on Tuesday morning.

When Channel 3 arrived in town around 5 a.m., the crew spotted plows treating the roads.

Bill Gagnon from Buffalo, NY said he's no stranger to snow. Channel 3 spoke with him as he was clearing the steps and walkway to his Old Saybrook home.

By 6:30 a.m., he told Channel 3 that his road, Middletown Avenue, had been plowed twice.

"They do a good job of cleaning the streets," Gagnon said.

Schools closed for the day.

Drivers noticed a difference between main and side roads. Snow has accumulated on both, but more so on the secondary roads.

“The town only has so many trucks," said Kathleen Campanaro of Old Saybrook. "Take it easy, go slow. If you’re lucky, get to a main road and follow the plow!”

Meteorologist Scot Haney said as much as 6 to 7 inches of snow was expected in the area.

Old Saybrook police chief Michael Spera told drivers to stay home if they didn't have to go out.

He said staying safe was the key, and that included bundling up.

"Ski pants, you name it, I've got it on," Campanaro said.

Spera wished to remind residents to shovel walkways and fire hydrants and lend a hand to neighbors.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.