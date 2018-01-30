Windsor group features puppies at Channel 3 in need of homes

Channel 3 is hosting three furry friends on Wednesday from Windsor animal rescue group, Pawsafe Animal Rescue.

The three pups, Haney, Kara, and Melissa (sound familiar?) are up for adoption to a loving FUR-ever home.

The three female rescue dogs taken in by Pawsafe from Puerto Rico will be in the Channel 3 studio on Wednesday and will make an appearance on Better Connecticut.

The Puppy Bowl airs on Sunday at 3 p.m.

