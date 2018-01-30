Woman's death under investigation in New Haven

A man wanted for a double homicide in South Carolina was arrested as he was about to be discharged from Windham Hospital.More >
A man wanted for a double homicide in South Carolina was arrested as he was about to be discharged from Windham Hospital.More >
A man known for remodeling homes on television was arrested in New London on a sexual assault charge.More >
A man known for remodeling homes on television was arrested in New London on a sexual assault charge.More >
We've got snow out there for you this morning, so please be careful!More >
We've got snow out there for you this morning, so please be careful!More >
A New London police officer was arrested after allegedly hitting a man in the face while he was handcuffed in the back of a cruiser.More >
A New London police officer was arrested after allegedly hitting a man in the face while he was handcuffed in the back of a cruiser.More >
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >
A woman's humorous obituary for her father has gone viral. It recounts his fondness for his family, his 32 jars of Miracle Whip, and his 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper.More >
A woman's humorous obituary for her father has gone viral. It recounts his fondness for his family, his 32 jars of Miracle Whip, and his 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper.More >
As much as 8 inches of snow was reported in parts of the state following a storm system the hit on Tuesday morning.More >
As much as 8 inches of snow was reported in parts of the state following a storm system the hit on Tuesday morning.More >
Interstate-395 southbound is closed in Norwich because of a tractor trailer crash.More >
Interstate-395 southbound is closed in Norwich because of a tractor trailer crash.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
A runny nose, cough, sore throat, breathing problems, fever, headache, diarrhea: If you came down with these symptoms in the middle of winter, you'd probably assume it's the flu.More >
A runny nose, cough, sore throat, breathing problems, fever, headache, diarrhea: If you came down with these symptoms in the middle of winter, you'd probably assume it's the flu.More >