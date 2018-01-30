Woman's death under investigation in New Haven

A woman's body was found on Exchange Street in New Haven on Tuesday (WFSB)

A woman's death is under investigation in New Haven, according to police.

Officers said the unidentified woman was found outside of 180 Exchange St. on Tuesday.

The woman's body has been scheduled for an autopsy.

No other details were released.

This is the second woman to be found dead in New Haven in less than a week.

Carmen Perez was found dead outside of her apartment on Quinnipiac Avenue on Saturday morning.

