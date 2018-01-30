Foxwoods to open a brewery this summer

Local craft brewery fans may bubble with excitement over an announcement made by one of Connecticut's casinos on Tuesday.

Foxwoods Resort Casino said it will open a Stony Creek Brewery during the summer of 2018.

The casino said the venue would be a fully operational brewpub with Stony Creek's award-winning beer selection.

It's going next to the Fox Theater.

The location marks Stony Creek's second in the state.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver a true local beer experience to our guests and we have a tremendous in-state partner in Stony Creek Brewery,” said Jason Guyot, senior vice president, resort operations & development at Foxwoods. “Stony Creek Brewery will be a unique, exciting attraction that we believe will be a hit with loyal Foxwoods guests.”

The brewpub will consist of two floors.

The first will be on the ground level and include a beer garden and brew deck with a view into the brewhouse. Patrons will get to see how the beer is made and enjoy a bite to eat.

The second floor will include a cocktail bar, a stage for live entertainment and an elevated banquet table overlooking the property. There will also be a pool house, bar counter and a large HD video screen.

“Over the last year we have forged a strong relationship with Foxwoods Resort Casino,” said Ed Crowley Sr., Stony Creek founder. “They have shown a genuine belief in the importance of supporting local craft beer. Stony Creek Brewery at Foxwoods will offer the same comforts our guests experience at our Home Brewery in Branford complete with a beer garden, five barrel operating brewing system and second floor beer cocktail lounge. We are creating a truly one of a kind space that will be a premier destination for beer enthusiasts.”

