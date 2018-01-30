1.31.18 Oven Baked Chicken Wings

Oven-Baked Chicken Wings

Recipe provided by: Laura Grimmer of The Perfect Pear

Ingredients:

2 lbs. chicken wings

Canola oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

Old Bay Seasoning

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and set aside.

2. Prepare the chicken wings into lollipops: Cut the wing at the joint into a wing and shoulder piece. Use the knife to cut through the skin and sinew at the end of each piece and roll skin down around the base to form a "lollipop" of meat around the base. Clean the meat and skin off the "handle" end.

3. Toss prepped chicken in a bit of oil and season with salt, pepper and Old Bay to taste. Arrange in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet, and cook for 15 minutes. Flip or turn chicken as necessary to cook evenly for a total of 30 minutes cooking time.

4. Serve with various dipping sauces. If you prefer to serve a single kind of wing, reserve ¼ c. of the sauce for service and baste the lollipops every 10 minutes while cooking with the remaining sauce.

5. Note: You can serve the chicken hot out of the oven, or re-heat just before serving time briefly.