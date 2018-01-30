1.31.18 Quartet of Wing Dipping Sauces

Recipe for: Quartet of Wing Dipping Sauces

Recipe provided by: Laura Grimmer of The Perfect Pear

Bleu Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

½ c. sour cream

½ c. crumbled bleu cheese

¼ c. mayonnaise

1 T. vinegar

Milk or buttermilk to thin

Kosher salt

White pepper

Instructions:

1. Mix first four ingredients and stir vigorously to combine. Add milk or buttermilk to thin to desired consistency. Season with salt and white pepper to taste.

Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients:

½ c. unsalted butter

1 c. hot sauce (preferably Frank's)

2 t. cayenne pepper

2 T. honey, optional

Instructions:

1. Put all ingredients in a small saucepan and heat until butter has melted. Whisk to combine.

Spicy Maple Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

½ c. maple syrup

5 T. sriracha

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 T. cider vinegar

1 T. grainy mustard

1 t. Worcestershire sauce

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients, whisking to incorporate.

Asian Dipping Sauce

Ingredients

1/3 c. soy

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 scallions, sliced

1 T. honey

2 t. vegetable oil

Sesame seeds, optional garnish

Additional scallion tops, sliced, optional garnish

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients, whisking to incorporate. Garnish with sesame seeds and sliced green onions, if desired.