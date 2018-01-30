1.31.18 Quartet of Wing Dipping Sauces

Recipe for: Quartet of Wing Dipping Sauces
Recipe provided by: Laura Grimmer of The Perfect Pear
Bleu Cheese Dip
Ingredients:
½ c. sour cream
½ c. crumbled bleu cheese
¼ c. mayonnaise
1 T. vinegar
Milk or buttermilk to thin
Kosher salt
White pepper
Instructions:
1. Mix first four ingredients and stir vigorously to combine. Add milk or buttermilk to thin to desired consistency. Season with salt and white pepper to taste.
Buffalo Sauce
Ingredients:
½ c. unsalted butter
1 c. hot sauce (preferably Frank's)
2 t. cayenne pepper
2 T. honey, optional
Instructions:
1. Put all ingredients in a small saucepan and heat until butter has melted. Whisk to combine.
Spicy Maple Dipping Sauce
Ingredients:
½ c. maple syrup
5 T. sriracha
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 T. cider vinegar
1 T. grainy mustard
1 t. Worcestershire sauce
Instructions:
1. Combine all ingredients, whisking to incorporate.
Asian Dipping Sauce
Ingredients
1/3 c. soy
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 scallions, sliced
1 T. honey
2 t. vegetable oil
Sesame seeds, optional garnish
Additional scallion tops, sliced, optional garnish
Instructions:
1. Combine all ingredients, whisking to incorporate. Garnish with sesame seeds and sliced green onions, if desired.