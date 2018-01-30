1.31.18 Oven-Baked Crispy Cauliflower - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Oven-Baked Crispy Cauliflower

Recipe provided by: Laura Grimmer of The Perfect Pear

Ingredients:

1 c. all-purpose flour

1 c. water

1 t. salt

½ t. freshly ground pepper

1 head cauliflower, in florets

Instructions:

1.            Preheat oven to 450 degrees.  Oil a rimmed baking sheet.

2.            Combine first four ingredients, toss in cauliflower florets and mix to coat thoroughly, then arrange florets in a single layer on the baking sheet.

3.            Bake 20-30 minutes, until browned and cooked through.

4.            Toss with dipping sauce, or serve separately with sauces.