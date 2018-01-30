1.31.18 Oven-Baked Crispy Cauliflower

Oven-Baked Crispy Cauliflower

Recipe provided by: Laura Grimmer of The Perfect Pear

Ingredients:

1 c. all-purpose flour

1 c. water

1 t. salt

½ t. freshly ground pepper

1 head cauliflower, in florets

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Oil a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Combine first four ingredients, toss in cauliflower florets and mix to coat thoroughly, then arrange florets in a single layer on the baking sheet.

3. Bake 20-30 minutes, until browned and cooked through.

4. Toss with dipping sauce, or serve separately with sauces.