Dog quarantined after attacking llama in Lebanon

A dog is being quarantined after it attacked a llama in Lebanon on Tuesday.

Officials from the Northeastern CT Council of Governments (NECCOG) Animal Control, said the llama was attacked by a roaming dog on Beaumont Highway.

The wounds were not serious, and an animal control officer at the scene said a veterinarian was not necessary.

Animal control officials said the dog is a few months overdue for a rabies vaccine, so it is being quarantined for about two weeks.

The dog will then be returned to the owner, animal control officials said.

The llama is expected to recover.

