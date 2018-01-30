Teen charged in hit-and-run that killed 61-year-old woman

Miriam Garcia died after she was involved in a hit-and-run in Hartford. (Family photo/WFSB)

A teenager is being charged in a deadly hit and run that happened earlier this month in Hartford.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, 61-year-old Miriam Garcia was hit by a car on Edgewood Street in Hartford. She was crossing the street just after noon when she was hit by a car.

She later died at the hospital.

Officers said an empty 2007 blue Volvo Wagon was found near the scene and had damage consistent with what happened. A witness told police that the driver fled.

Police said the car involved was reported stolen.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, police were able to develop a potential suspect, who has only been identified as a 15-year-old male.

Police said he later admitted to stealing the vehicle from Mansfield Street and being the driver involved in the hit and run.

On Tuesday, police arrested the teen.

He’s being charged with second-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility with death, reckless driving, third-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

