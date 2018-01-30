Boarding school teacher fired over student relationship

A teacher has been fired from a private school in Massachusetts over allegations that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of his students at the Connecticut boarding school where he taught previously.

The teacher, John Becker, was fired Friday by Northfield Mount Hermon, where he had worked for four months after leaving the Pomfret School in Connecticut.

The Massachusetts school said Becker denied having a sexual relationship with the Pomfret student but its investigation found he had crossed boundaries.

The head of the Pomfret School said it had no information about such a relationship before he learned of the allegation from the Massachusetts school.

According to Pomfret School officials, Becker was a teacher at the school from the fall of 2013 through the spring of 2017.

"As is Pomfret’s practice, we have filed a report with the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) and we have been in touch with the Connecticut State Police, who are investigating this matter. We will also be conducting our own independent investigation to ensure that we understand the full extent of Mr. Becker’s misconduct and whether any other students were affected. We have put all of our safety and support protocols in place to support the one individual who has been identified, and we stand ready to support students or alumni who may have information to share or who may need support at this time," a letter to parents said in part.

A letter from Northfield Mount Hermon school to parents said, in part "We hold fast to the principle that teachers are hired to be helping professionals and that the relationship between teacher and student exists solely for the well-being of the student, even if that student is attending another institution. With all prospective employees, we conduct thorough background checks. In the process of hiring Mr. Becker, no issues of this nature were raised. ?His previous school was equally shocked to learn of these allegations."

Becker did not respond to a phone message seeking comment by the Associated Press.

