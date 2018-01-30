Burglars are targeting shoreline homes

Bold burglars are targeting homes along the shoreline.

Milford police say the culprits are smashing their way into houses during late afternoon and early evening hours.

"The house right across the street, they smashed out the back door, and a Bridgeport police officer lives in the house next door and they broke the window out in the back of his house,” said Alfred Corey, of Milford.

Police said officers in patrol cars and unmarked cruisers have been out all over the city keeping an eye out for the suspects.

There have been about 12 burglaries in the past month, police said, happening between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"People were home, just left for a couple of hours, came back and they were victimized,” said Milford Police Pfc. Michael DeVito.

He added that they are happening all over town.

"Most of the entries are gained by throwing either a large rock or brick, in one case a propane tank through either a rear glass window or door,” DeVito said. “Mostly small carryout. They've left behind larger electronics. They've taken cash, jewelry, smaller electronics and recently took a firearm."

Police said a possible suspect seen on surveillance video could be connected to a grey, older model sedan that was seen near the latest incident, which happened on Cedarhurst Lane.

This isn’t just happening in Milford. Thieves have also broken into homes in neighboring Stratford as well.

Anyone with information should contact police.

