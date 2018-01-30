Police continue search for woman who went missing in October

Police in Danbury continue to look for information about a woman who has been missing since October.

Laelcira DeLima, 53, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 at her home in Danbury.

Police said she left her home in a red Honda. Her car was located on Nov. 7 at the Putnam Diner in Patterson, NY.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-797-4611.

