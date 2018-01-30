Police: Hartford man dies after stabbing, car crash

Police say a Connecticut man who was stabbed and then crashed his car after losing consciousness behind the wheel has died.

Police say 29-year-old Kemar Bennet died from his injuries on Tuesday. Police say officers responded to a report of a car crash around 2 a.m. on Saturday and found that Bennet had been stabbed.

Authorities say Bennet was stabbed by an unknown man in the parking lot of the Sunset Cafe and then got into a car and began driving. Police say he later lost consciousness and crashed into a light pole.

Police say four passengers in the car were taken to the hospital with a range of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say they're working to identify the suspect in the stabbing.

