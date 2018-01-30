PD: Torrington man accused of stabbing woman in the neck

Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >
A man wanted for a double homicide in South Carolina was arrested as he was about to be discharged from Windham Hospital.More >
A man wanted for a double homicide in South Carolina was arrested as he was about to be discharged from Windham Hospital.More >
A white former Connecticut university student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings has asked for a probation program that could result in criminal charges being erased.More >
A white former Connecticut university student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings has asked for a probation program that could result in criminal charges being erased.More >
A man known for remodeling homes on television was arrested in New London on a sexual assault charge.More >
A man known for remodeling homes on television was arrested in New London on a sexual assault charge.More >
A woman's humorous obituary for her father has gone viral. It recounts his fondness for his family, his 32 jars of Miracle Whip, and his 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper.More >
A woman's humorous obituary for her father has gone viral. It recounts his fondness for his family, his 32 jars of Miracle Whip, and his 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper.More >
A New London police officer was arrested after allegedly hitting a man in the face while he was handcuffed in the back of a cruiser.More >
A New London police officer was arrested after allegedly hitting a man in the face while he was handcuffed in the back of a cruiser.More >
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >
We've got snow out there for you this morning, so please be careful!More >
We've got snow out there for you this morning, so please be careful!More >
A teacher has been fired from a private school in Massachusetts over allegations that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of his students at the Connecticut boarding school where he taught previously.More >
A teacher has been fired from a private school in Massachusetts over allegations that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of his students at the Connecticut boarding school where he taught previously.More >
As much as 8 inches of snow was reported in parts of the state following a storm system the hit on Tuesday morning.More >
As much as 8 inches of snow was reported in parts of the state following a storm system the hit on Tuesday morning.More >