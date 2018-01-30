PD: Torrington man accused of stabbing woman in the neck

A Torrington man is facing charges after police said he is accused of stabbing a woman in the neck.

On Tuesday, police were called to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where a woman in her early 30s was suffering from a stab wound to the neck, and cuts to her hands.

The injuries stemmed from a domestic violence incident that happened in front of a home on French Street, where a child was also present.

Police have arrested 28-year-old Luis Camacho-Ramirez and charged him with first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace.

He is being held on a $250,000 and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

