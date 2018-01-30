Several chances for snow going into February!

SNOWFALL LAST NIGHT AND THIS MORNING…

I will be the first to admit, the snowfall forecast was a bust. Portions of Eastern Connecticut received 6-8” of snow when we were thinking the top end figure would be 2”. Oakdale and Salem hit the jackpot with 8”. Ledyard Center and Gales Ferry weren’t far behind with 7.5”. We also received a report of 6.3” of snow from a trusted weather watcher in New London. The snow in New London melted down to 0.28” of water. That means there was a 22.5 to 1 ratio, which we rarely see. Meanwhile, snowfall was much lighter in central, northern, and western portions of the state. Wethersfield received 2” of snow and 1” fell in New Milford. At Bradley International Airport, the official snowfall total was only 0.5”. We also got about 0.5” of snow in the northwestern part of the state in Canaan and Sharon.

The storm produced more moisture than expected even though the track was well offshore. I believe a sharpening trough in the upper regions of the atmosphere helped squeeze out some extra moisture. Combine that with unusually high snow to liquid ratios and the result was a lot more snow than expected.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Some towns could see a flurry or snow shower this evening. Otherwise, we can expect clearing skies tonight. The full moon will shine brightly later tonight. It is the full “Super Blue Blood Moon”. Is a super moon since the full phase will occur when moon is closest to earth in its elliptical orbit. Therefore, it will appear larger than other full moons. It is a blue moon since it is the second full moon in January. For the Western United States, it is a blood moon since there will be a full lunar eclipse. During the eclipse, the moon will have a reddish or copper color. Unfortunately, residents in Connecticut will only catch the very beginning of the eclipse early tomorrow morning. The full moon will set just after 7:00 am right around the time the sun is beginning to rise. Therefore, the portion of the eclipse we’ll see will not be impressive.

The combination of clearing skies, diminishing winds, and a fresh snow cover will allow temperatures to dip into the teens by late tonight. The mercury will probably dip into the upper single digits in the normally colder locations.

THE LAST DAY OF JANUARY…

Overall, Wednesday will be a very quiet day! Sunshine will fade behind increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, but our weather will remain dry. The morning will be calm and cold with high pressure cresting over Southern New England. The afternoon hours will be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s. A south or southwesterly breeze will freshen as the afternoon progresses.

Clouds and a milder southerly flow will keep temperatures from dropping no lower than the 20s tomorrow night.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST…

A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. The sky will be mostly cloudy and there is good chance we’ll see snow showers and perhaps even some showers of rain or mixed precipitation. A southwesterly breeze in advance of the front will send temperatures rising to 40 degrees, perhaps even higher.

Rain and snow showers will change to all snow Thursday night after the front moves through and the atmosphere turns colder. One complicating factor could be a wave of low pressure developing on the front. If everything comes together in just the right way, we could wake up to a fresh accumulation of snow Friday morning. This could have an impact on the morning commute, but at this point we don’t know how much snow will fall. We will keep you updated!

GROUNDHOG DAY…

Snow will end Friday morning then the sky will become partly sunny. A strong northwesterly wind will develop and gusts to over 30 mph are likely. The northwesterly flow will usher in much colder air. We are forecasting highs 30-35, but temperatures will tend to fall throughout the afternoon.

Friday night will likely be the coldest night of the week with lows in the single digits and teens. The wind will gradually subside.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…

Saturday will be dry and cold. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s. Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. The wind will be very light in the morning, then a southerly breeze will develop during the afternoon as high pressure shifts to the south and east of New England.

By Sunday, a storm will race by to the north of New England, very close to the border with Canada. The storm center may actually pass through Northern Maine. The trailing cold front will reach Connecticut Sunday afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy and snow showers are likely. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 30s before the cold front arrives.

Temperatures will fall back into the 20s Sunday night under a mostly cloudy sky.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The forecast for Monday is quite tricky. Everything depends on the track of a storm that will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. It could be a close call. If the storm tracks close enough to New England, we could have a snowy Monday morning commute. We’ll have to watch this storm closely since a slight shift to the north or south will make the difference between accumulating snow and no snow at all.

We’ll likely see a return to fair weather by Tuesday. We are forecasting a mostly sunny day. The air will be cold early next week with highs in the 30s at best both Monday and Tuesday. Nighttime lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

