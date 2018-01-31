Local lawmakers react to State of Union address

President Donald Trump attempted to bring unity at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night (WFSB)

Many political leaders in Connecticut criticized President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy found the speech to be divisive and said it was a missed opportunity to develop any progress on a potential deal on immigration.

Just out of #SOTU. Ugh. If you were hoping for a unifying speech, you got the opposite. Pep rally w GOP on tax reform, ACA repeal. Over the top demonization of immigrants. No mention of Russia. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 31, 2018

Meanwhile U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal thought the President should have addressed a key issue that continues to cause drama in the White House.

No mention of Russian interference - none - was a stunning, glaring gap. The President's own CIA Director today cited the continuing threat of Russian election meddling, but the President ignores it. His silence spoke volumes. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) January 31, 2018

The Connecticut GOP is backing the president's address and believes it could spark more negotiations among both political parties.

Meanwhile, a member of the president's cabinet also came to his defense. Connecticut's Linda McMahon, the head of the small business administration, pointed out that the economy is doing well.

Our growing economy is a positive reflection that @POTUS is listening to the needs of the American people. #SOTU @SBAgov #USA — Linda McMahon (@SBALinda) January 31, 2018

Some democratic lawmakers across the country decided to boycott the speech. Sen. Murphy said he disagreed with the move even though he does not side with many of the president's proposals.

"I think especially at this time, when tempers are so high, we have to be really careful to let our personal feelings about each other get in the way for our respective democracy," said Murphy.

Sen. Blumenthal was pleased the State of the Union address had mentions of the opioid epidemic. He hopes that any talk will be followed by meaningful action.

"I truly hope that the president gives more than lip service to the horrendous, staggering problem of opioid addiction and abuse. I hope he devotes real resources, promises and commits this nation to fight the opioid epidemic," said Blumenthal.

After the speech, Rep. Rosa DeLauro echoed those thoughts on Twitter.

The #OpioidEpidemic has ravaged communities across our nation. Once again @realDonaldTrump we need action, not just talk. Beyond declaring a public health crisis, we must fund our Public Health Emergency Fund. #SOTU — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 31, 2018

The president will be meeting with taxpayers at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the effects of the tax overhaul.

