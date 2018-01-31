Quiet Wednesday, rain and snow showers expected

After a quiet Wednesday with some sun and clouds, Channel 3 is keeping a close watch on Thursday as a cold front approaches.

With moisture hanging in the air, a mixture resulting in some rain showers or mixed rain and snow is possible for Thursday morning into the afternoon, said Meteorologist Scot Haney.

Haney said by Thursday evening the rain and snow mixture may shift completely to snow as more cold air and low pressure evolve.

This combination of elements, Haney said, could result in a fresh blanket of snow by Friday morning.

The meteorologists at Channel 3 are keeping a close watch on the timing of this culmination to determine just how much snow is heading to the Constitution State by Friday.

Regardless, Haney said, Friday morning will be sunny with a brisk wind ushering in colder wind with highs is the 30s to 35s.

February will start fresh, but cold, Haney said, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

