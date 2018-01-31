Rain and snow showers possible Today

After a sunny Wednesday, temperatures bottom out overnight leading to a cloudy Thursday with rain and snow showers expected.

Temperatures bottom out into the 20s overnight, and there could be a few snow showers in the northern part of the state.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Thursday will be mostly cloudy, and some rain and snow showers are expected to move across the state. However, DePrest said it'll be mostly dry.

By Thursday evening, the rain and snow mixture may shift completely to snow as more cold air and low pressure evolve.

"One complicating factor could be a wave of low pressure developing on the front," DePrest said.

The state could wake up Friday morning to a slippery coating of snow.

"It doesn’t look like we’ll see a lot of snow, maybe a coating to an inch or two, but it doesn’t take much to make surfaces slick," DePrest said.

Snow will end around dawn on Friday, perhaps even sooner.

The rest of the day will be partly sunny, windy, and cold with temperatures only in the 20s.

"Friday night will be clear and quite cold with lows in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below," DePrest said.

Saturday will be dry and cold, but changes are on the way for Sunday.

"The sky will become cloudy Sunday and snow or a wintry mix is expected to develop during the afternoon," DePrest said.

