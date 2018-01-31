Gov. Malloy to discuss state transportation funding

Governor Dannel Malloy is holding a news conference on Wednesday to discuss options to balance the Special Transportation Fund.

The conference comes on the heels of an exchange of words between the Governor and the Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano, who called Malloy’s past plans, “partisan politics.”

“The governor does not like our plan because it was created by Republicans,” said Fasano.

“It is beyond irresponsible to criticize other people's ideas that immediately fund critical transportation infrastructure projects when the governor and Democrat lawmakers have zero answers themselves besides calling for more taxes.”

Governor Dannel P. Malloy's Director of Communications Kelly Donnelly fired back calling Fasano’s plans to fund the transportation budget, “misleading and outdated.”

“Fasano's own Republican transportation proposal neglects the basic rules of math, fundamentally misunderstands how infrastructure is funded, and would make our problems drastically worse.”

The conference is slated to take place at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved