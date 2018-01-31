Rory McIlroy coming back to Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship announced on Wednesday that four-time major golf champion, Rory McIlroy has committed to play in the 2018 tournament.

McIlroy made his initial appearance in 2017 on the Cromwell, Connecticut course where he closed out with a 64, his best score of the week.

“I made the comment after last year’s tournament that I would definitely be back, and I’m delighted that my 2018 schedule will allow me to do that,” McIlroy said in a statement released Wednesday. “I love everything about the Travelers Championship: the golf course, the positive impact it has on the community and the support we receive from the fans.”

Hailing from Northern Ireland, McIlroy excelled since going professional in 2007, winning the U.S. Open (2011), one British Open (2014) and two PGA Championships (2012, 2014), and securing his place as the PGA TOUR Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014, and in 2016 he won the TOUR’s season-long FedExCup points title.

“We loved having Rory play in last year’s Travelers Championship, and we’re so thankful and excited that he’s decided to come back,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers, in a release.

The 2018 Travelers Championship will be held June 18-24 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For more information on this year’s tournament, click here.

