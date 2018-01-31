Lawmakers expected to override Malloy veto on Wednesday

Lawmakers are expected to overturn Governor Malloy’s veto of a bill to fund a Medicare-related expense program.

Governor Malloy urged lawmakers not to pass the bill that would restore $54 million to a program that helps about 100,000 seniors and people with disabilities pay for Medicare-related costs.

Malloy said the program would make the state’s deficit problems worse.

The veto-override session is slated at 11 a.m. in Hartford

